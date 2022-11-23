Vicksburg Porchfest nets $7,500 for local charities Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Although this year’s edition of Vicksburg Porchfest saw a few inches of rain, the event also saw handsome proceeds that will directly benefit local organizations.

The Fostoria Neighborhood Association recently announced it had raised $7,500 during Porchfest 2022. The proceeds will benefit six charitable organizations that help people in Vicksburg and Warren County.

The benefactors are: Jammin’ for the Kids, Haven House, Rainbow Farms, the Cannonball Swim Program, Kings Empowerment Center and the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.

The Porchfest Planning Committee wishes to extend thanks to all attendees, sponsors and vendors that made this donation possible.