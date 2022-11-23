Vicksburg Porchfest nets $7,500 for local charities

Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ralph Miller was one of the musicians who performed on the front porches of residences on Drummond Street at Porchfest on Saturday. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Although this year’s edition of Vicksburg Porchfest saw a few inches of rain, the event also saw handsome proceeds that will directly benefit local organizations.

The Fostoria Neighborhood Association recently announced it had raised $7,500 during Porchfest 2022. The proceeds will benefit six charitable organizations that help people in Vicksburg and Warren County.

The benefactors are: Jammin’ for the Kids, Haven House, Rainbow Farms, the Cannonball Swim Program, Kings Empowerment Center and the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.

The Porchfest Planning Committee wishes to extend thanks to all attendees, sponsors and vendors that made this donation possible.

