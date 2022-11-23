Warren County Land Records Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 Published 10:49 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Nov. 14 to Nov. 21.

Warranty Deeds

*Lee Courtland Moores to Zakariya Abdeen, Lot 2, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

*Peggy Ann Allen, Amy Allen Bailey and Gene Scott Allen to Miles David Ashely and Ashley Blair, Lots N-1 and N-2, Lakewood Subdivision First Addition.

*Cappaert Investment Corporation to Bob P. Lloyd, Part of Lot 6, Industrial Park; Lots 7 and 8, Industrial Park.

*George Cummings and Patricia Cummings to George O. Cummings, Trustee, Patricia F. Cummings, Trustee and Cummings Revocable Living Trust, Part of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

*Pelster Daniel, Administrator, Daniel C. Pelster and Michael A. Pelster to Gary Easterling and Carla Easterling, Lot 8, Maria Heights.

Deeds of Trust

*Zakariya Abdeen to U.S. Bank National Association, Lot 2, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

*Miles David Ashley to Cadence Bank, Lots N-1 and N-2, Lakewood Subdivision First Addition.

*Todd F. Wilson and Susan E. Wilson to Cadence, Lot 31-A, Sylvan Flats.

*Cumberland Residential Landmarks to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 48 to 53, Speeds.

*Davidson Marble and Granite Works to PriorityOne Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Property Pros Investment LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 3, Morgan.

*Property Pros Investments LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 4, Morgan.

*Gary Easterling and Carla Easterling to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 8, Maria Heights.

Marriage Licenses

*Garrett Wayne Watson, 27, Mississippi, to Morgan Taylor Naramore, 28, Mississippi.

*Benjamin Logan Bishop, 32, Mississippi, to Sandy Haven Moulder, 26, Texas.

*Colby Tyler Mulhearn, 30, Louisiana, to Kendall Grace Barrett, 27, Mississippi.

*Chuck Bradford Clanton, 26, Mississippi, to Megan Nicole McCullough, 27, Mississippi.

*Shannon Harold Shivers, 30, Louisiana, to Laura Leigh Dorman, 35, Mississippi.

*Trevarus L. McDowell, 45, Louisiana, to Beatrice G. Oliver, 47, Mississippi.

*Chase Ameen Stevenson, 22, Vicksburg, to Logan Carlee Hardin, 20, Jackson, Miss.