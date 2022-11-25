18-wheeler wreck causes shutdown on I-20 West Published 3:28 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Two wrecks occurred involving an 18-wheeler shut down part of I-20 West on Friday afternoon.

The 18-wheeler reportedly veered off the road and hit a guardrail near the Indiana Avenue exit at approximately 2:15 p.m. Two other vehicles collided while attempting to avoid the truck. Only minor injuries were reported.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said that it was possibly due to inattentiveness on the part of the truck driver.

The interstate was closed at the Clay Street exit and traffic is being diverted down North Frontage Road while law enforcement officers clean up the situation. There is no current estimate of when I-20 will reopen.