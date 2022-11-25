Engagement announcement: Copelin and Moody to wed Dec. 17
Published 10:59 am Friday, November 25, 2022
Dirk and Melissa Copelin announce the engagement of their daughter, Carley Copelin to Braden Moody, son of Ken of Kim Moody, all of Vicksburg.
Miss Copelin is the granddaughter of Larry and Tricia Copelin and Gene and Connie Newcomb.
Mr. Moody is the grandson of Peggy Cordrey.
The bride-elect is a 2018 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2022 cum laude graduate from the University of Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Miss Copelin is employed as a Registered Nurse at University Hospital at the University of South Alabama-Trauma Intensive Care Unit.
The prospective groom is a 2018 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2021 and 2022 graduate of the University of South Alabama, where he played football and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Moody is employed at Payne Pipeline Services where he works as a mechanical engineer.
The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at The Church of the Holy Trinity. A reception will follow at the Parish House.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
