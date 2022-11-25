Engagement announcement: Copelin and Moody to wed Dec. 17 Published 10:59 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Dirk and Melissa Copelin announce the engagement of their daughter, Carley Copelin to Braden Moody, son of Ken of Kim Moody, all of Vicksburg.

Miss Copelin is the granddaughter of Larry and Tricia Copelin and Gene and Connie Newcomb.

Mr. Moody is the grandson of Peggy Cordrey.

The bride-elect is a 2018 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2022 cum laude graduate from the University of Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Miss Copelin is employed as a Registered Nurse at University Hospital at the University of South Alabama-Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

The prospective groom is a 2018 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2021 and 2022 graduate of the University of South Alabama, where he played football and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Moody is employed at Payne Pipeline Services where he works as a mechanical engineer.

The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at The Church of the Holy Trinity. A reception will follow at the Parish House.