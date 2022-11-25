Leola Overton Poates Published 2:07 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Funeral services for Leola Overton Poates are to be held on Saturday, November 26 at noon in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Reverend Alfred Lassiter, Sr officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Leola Overton Poates passed away on Wednesday, November 16 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a lengthy illness. She was 94. She was a homemaker

She was predeceased by her father, Henry Overton, and mother, Ethel Kilcrease; her sons Larry Joe Overton and Allen Don Overton; and a grandson Larry Woods.

She is survived by her daughter, Terrizena Woods of Vicksburg; her grandchildren Stephanie Woods-Knox of Vicksburg, Patrick Caples, Allen Watson; her brothers Henry (Tina) Overton of South Bend, IN, Joe Overton of Little Rock, AR; and 3 sisters Helen Dismuke, of West Helena, AR, and Doris Bland of Memphis, TN.