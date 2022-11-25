LET’S GET CRAFTY: Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting holiday craft events Published 4:14 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center, located at 1302 Adams St., announced this week a slate of festive event opportunities that will allow attendees the opportunity to create, craft and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art.

The merriment begins next Saturday, Dec. 3, with the 14th annual Holly Days Arts and Crafts Show, set to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SCHF Auditorium. Admission is $2, and the event will feature a room full of quality vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, plus local talent to entertain the attendees.

This event will precede the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights at 5 p.m.

For the kiddies, SCHC is hosting a “Holly Jolly Good Time” with Lana Hand on Dec. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Children who register for the event will enjoy Christmas music and games and a hot chocolate bar. They can decorate and make ornaments, Santa and Angel crafts, reindeer food, candy canes and many more Christmas treats. This class is open to ages 4 through 9, and both boys and girls are welcome.

The registration fee is $45 per child. Reservations must be paid for in advance and are due by Dec. 8.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

Local artisan Karen Biedenharn has been hard at work preparing a couple of event offerings for adults in the area. First up is the “Never Too Late to Create” art workshop on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. The workshop is described as a colorful study in shading techniques with acrylic paints. Attendees will leave with a celebration piece encircled with their favorite quotes, lyrics, a prayer, or a Christmas carol.

The project for December is for beginners. They are invited to borrow Biedenharn’s art supplies and play in a friendly welcoming environment.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

The following day, Dec. 13, Biedenharn will lead a beading workshop at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will string their own beaded necklace from a large supply of jewelry beads of various shapes and sizes. They will leave with one 36-inch non-clasping string of their own design, perfect for gifting or enjoying this holiday season. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies.

For more information or to register for any of these events, please call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.