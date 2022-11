Mississippi scoreboard: MHSAA semifinal scores, championship game schedule Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

MHSAA PLAYOFF SCORES

Nov. 25

Semifinals

Class 6A

Starkville 41, Tupelo 32

Brandon 34, Ocean Springs 31

Class 5A

West Point 14, Vicksburg 0

Picayune 49, Gautier 14

Class 4A

Louisville 31, Houston 21

Mendenhall 26, Stone 14

Class 3A

Noxubee County 52, Amory 51, OT

Raleigh 42, Hazlehurst 6

Class 2A

Charleston 24, Eupora 6

Scott Central 32, Velma Jackson 7

Class 1A

McEvans 24, Biggersville 8

Bay Springs 52, Taylorsville 6

MHSAA championship schedule

All games at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg

Friday, Dec. 2

Class 3A – Noxubee Co. vs. Raleigh, 11 a.m.

Class 1A – Bay Springs vs. McEvans, 3 p.m.

Class 5A – West Point vs. Picayune, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Class 4A – Louisville vs. Mendenhall, 11 a.m.

Class 2A – Charleston vs. Scott Central, 3 p.m.

Class 6A – Brandon vs. Starkville, 7 p.m.