OUR OPINION: Watch the boys play ball this Friday Published 4:00 am Friday, November 25, 2022

The Vicksburg High School Gators are knocking on the door of their first championship run, and it’s up to us — the fans — to do our part in helping them succeed.

As the Gators face West Point at home on Friday night for the MHSAA Class 5A semifinals, we all need to be there to show how proud we are of this team.

Vicksburg has not been this far in the playoffs since 2001. It has not played in a state championship game since the Mississippi High School Activities Association started its playoff system in 1981.

What we’re witnessing, regardless of the outcome, is nothing short of historic.

These players and their coaches have beaten the odds and fought through each game to reach this point. A team that was, just last year, mostly young players has matured and grown and learned how to work together to succeed — how many of us in the stands can say we’ve done that?

It’s looking like the weather won’t be in our favor. While mild, with a low of 54 degrees, there will be showers that could make things a little uncomfortable. But look at it this way: A ticket to the game is $10. For less than $2, you can get a rain poncho. It’s a couple of hours of your time in the stands that could make all the difference Friday night.

West Point is a fearsome opponent, there’s no doubt about that. But what they don’t have this Friday is the home-field advantage. They don’t have a city of Gator fans behind them, waiting to unleash.

We’re ready to support our home team as they face this hurdle to Hattiesburg. The question is, who’s with us?