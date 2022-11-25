Zak Tillotson chosen as guest chef for the Mockingbird Music Series Published 2:52 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson has been chosen to serve as the guest chef for the Mockingbird Music Series, which will be held in Kosciusko on Dec. 1.

Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd and was chosen as the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be preparing a catered meal along with a specialty cocktail.

The Mockingbird Music Series, hosted by founder Steve Azar, features intimate performances with some of Nashville’s best and most prolific award-winning songwriters, telling the stories behind their hits and performing them as originally written. Azar will also perform during the Kosciusko edition.

Tickets are $75 and seating is limited. For more information, visit www.steveazar.com/mockingbird.