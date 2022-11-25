Zak Tillotson chosen as guest chef for the Mockingbird Music Series
Published 2:52 pm Friday, November 25, 2022
- Zechariah Loyd. (Photo by Danny K Photography, Special to The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson has been chosen to serve as the guest chef for the Mockingbird Music Series, which will be held in Kosciusko on Dec. 1.
Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd and was chosen as the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, will be preparing a catered meal along with a specialty cocktail.
The Mockingbird Music Series, hosted by founder Steve Azar, features intimate performances with some of Nashville’s best and most prolific award-winning songwriters, telling the stories behind their hits and performing them as originally written. Azar will also perform during the Kosciusko edition.
Tickets are $75 and seating is limited. For more information, visit www.steveazar.com/mockingbird.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
