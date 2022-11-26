FRAZIER: Take a break from the Christmas chaos and send your wedding photo to Vicksburg Living Published 4:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

I can’t tell you how proud I am of the Vicksburg Living Magazine.

Our Christmas edition has flown off the racks, and I am told we only have two boxes of the magazines left.

No doubt the success of the magazine is all due to the dedicated staff who work with me at The Vicksburg Post, our subscribers and readers, those who support us through advertising and especially the people in our community who welcome us into their homes and share their stories.

There is much to be thankful for this season. And speaking of the season, if you are like me, you are probably in the midst of preparing for Christmas with all the decorating, shopping, wrapping and cooking.

It is a busy time of the year and certainly, you wouldn’t want to put one more thing on the to-do list, but… I have an ask and it’s about the next issue of the magazine.

I need wedding pictures.

This will be the third year for us to publish a wedding edition — admittedly my favorite — and one of the things I like most are the submitted photos of folks’ wedding day pictures.

In the past two years, we have had brides who have recently been married send in one of their favorite photos, as well as pictures of couples who have been married for years.

So, if you would consider sparing just a few minutes out of an already busy schedule — maybe look at it as a small break from the chaos — and send me one of your wedding day pictures. The photo can reflect any aspect of the wedding, be it posed and formal or candid and crazy.

I don’t care which you choose, just send one, please. And tell your friends and family to do the same.

You are welcome to email pictures to me at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or to vicksburgpost.com/weddings2023.

Be sure and include names and if you like, the date of the wedding. Oh, and one more little thing: I need them no later than Dec. 10.

I can’t wait to see all of you beautiful brides and handsome grooms in our January/February 2023 bridal issue.