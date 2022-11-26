Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. West Point football
Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022
Vicksburg running back Malik Montgomery carries the football against West Point during the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game Friday at Memorial Stadium. West Point won, 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back DeCorey Knight (12) stiff-arms West Point linebacker Bryson Wells (11) during Friday's MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game at Memorial Stadium. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Former NFL star and Vicksburg High alum Malcolm Butler does a gator chomp on the sideline while watching Vicksburg take on West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Johnny Smith is hit by West Point Bryson Wells during the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game Friday at Memorial Stadium. Smith led the Gators with 81 rushing yards on 11 carries, but they lost 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High defensive coordinator Christopher Lacey, left, talks to his players during Friday's MHSAA Class 5A semifinal game against West Point. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg running back Malik Montgomery drags West Point defender Chris Chandler for extra yardage during the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game Friday at Memorial Stadium. West Point won, 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
West Point running back Keshawn Henley (3) carries the football against Vicksburg in Friday's MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game. Henley had nine carries for 34 yards and one touchdown in the game to help West Point win 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High head coach Todd McDaniel, right, talks to linebacker Wallyeke Curry (10) during a break in the action of Friday's MHSAA Class 5A semifinal game against West Point. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
West Point's Kahnen Daniels carries the football against Vicksburg in the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game on Friday. Daniels carried the ball 24 times for 87 yards in the Green Wave's 14-0 victory. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander (1) runs with the football during Friday's MHSAA Class 5A semifinal game against West Point. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg running back Malik Montgomery is wrapped up by West Point linebackers Coledan Carter (10) and Bryson Wells (11) during the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game Friday at Memorial Stadium. West Point won, 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Johnny Smith (5) carries the football, while teammate Korzabian Hill (55) blocks West Point's Kaleb Dyson (14). (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Johnny Smith fights his way through several West Point defenders for extra yards during the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game Friday at Memorial Stadium. Smith led the Gators with 81 rushing yards on 11 carries, but they lost 14-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander (1) launches a pass downfield against West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
West Point football players celebrate after beating Vicksburg 14-0 in the MHSAA Class 5A semifinals on Friday. West Point won its seventh consecutive North State championship and will play Picayune in the Class 5A title game Dec. 2 in Hattiesburg. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High football head coach Todd McDaniel talks to his team after their 14-0 loss to West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A NOrth State championship game on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High went toe-to-toe with mighty West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game on Friday, but had its season end with a 14-0 loss.
West Point (11-2) advanced to the Class 5A championship game for the seventh season in a row. It will face Picayune (13-0) on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Vicksburg (10-3) had its first 10-win season since 2001; won 10 games in a row for its longest winning streak since the 1993 team also won 10 straight; and claimed its first region championship since 1990.
Congratulations to the Gators on a great season. Here is a selection of photos from Friday’s game against West Point.