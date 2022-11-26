Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. West Point football Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Vicksburg High went toe-to-toe with mighty West Point in the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship game on Friday, but had its season end with a 14-0 loss.

West Point (11-2) advanced to the Class 5A championship game for the seventh season in a row. It will face Picayune (13-0) on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Vicksburg (10-3) had its first 10-win season since 2001; won 10 games in a row for its longest winning streak since the 1993 team also won 10 straight; and claimed its first region championship since 1990.

Congratulations to the Gators on a great season. Here is a selection of photos from Friday’s game against West Point.