Fire destroys home on Carver Drive in Warren County

Published 3:26 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

A mobile home on Carver Drive was destroyed by a fire on Sunday night. Initial reports to E911 about the possible entrapment of a person in the fire turned out to be unfounded. (Image courtesy of the Warren County Fire Service)

A fire destroyed a mobile home in the 100 block of Carver Drive in Warren County on Sunday night.

Jeff Riggs, of the Warren County Fire Service, stated that Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting the fire at approximately 8:45 p.m. and indicated the possibility of a person entrapped in the structure fire. Fisher Ferry and Culkin Fire Departments along with Vicksburg Fire Department Rescue and FM 20 were dispatched to the residence.

Fisher Ferry Fire Department Lieutenant Neal Pryor was the first unit on the scene and determined that the structure was 50 percent involved and that there was no entrapment. Northeast Fire Department Chief Zack Hearn assumed Incident Command and directed firefighters in the extinguishing of the fire.

The structure was a single-wide manufactured home and was a total loss. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and no injuries were reported.

