Missing child alert: Jamaron Williams Published 9:38 am Monday, November 28, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department issued a notice to the public Sunday night to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Jamaron Williams, 15, was last seen on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street, Lot 5. He was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and black shorts and was riding a gray bicycle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, please contact the police department at 601-636-2511.