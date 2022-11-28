Rosemary Hosemann Murphy Published 2:21 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Rosemary Hosemann Murphy, lifelong resident of Vicksburg, Mississippi, passed away at age seventy-four. Rosemary was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Academy, a proud member of the Hinds Hi-Steppers, a talented vocalist and former Miss Vicksburg, and a graduate of Belhaven College. She was a loving mother of three girls, a wonderful cook, an active volunteer with the American Red Cross, a talented seamstress and small business owner, and later a librarian at South Park Elementary School. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Murphy, Anne-Marie Ireland and Catherine Murphy; son-in-law, Michael Ireland; two granddaughters, Mia and Abby Ireland; brothers, Michael and John Hosemann and sister Anna Hosemann-Butler. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hosemann Sr.; mother, Rose Mary Hosemann and brother, Paul Hosemann Jr.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date, to be determined. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/).