Vicksburg Warren Partnership announces fifth Entrepreneur Boot Camp graduating class Published 2:54 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Participants in the fifth class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Boot Camp graduated from the program on the night of Nov. 14 at the Hinds Community College campus in Vicksburg.

For six weeks, eight entrepreneurs who were interested in starting or growing their small businesses covered topics such as legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and other essential components associated with starting and running a successful business. A business coach and business advisors were also present to assist. At the end of the boot camp, all of the participants were able to incorporate what was learned into a finished business plan.

On Dec. 13, the participants will be encouraged to submit their business plan to a committee for review and ranking. The entrepreneur who develops the best and most feasible business plan will receive a “Seed Grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their small business.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, Cadence Bank, Mutual Credit Union, Delta Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank, and Trustmark.