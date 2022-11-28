VWSD, Porter’s Chapel cancel school Tuesday due to weather; Vicksburg Catholic School has early dismissal Published 7:55 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

With anticipated severe storms on the way, the Vicksburg Warren School District and Porter’s Chapel Academy announced Monday night that all schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday.

Vicksburg Catholic School will be open, but will have an early dismissal at 10:45 a.m. All students must by off campus by 11:15 a.m., and all after-school activities including a home basketball game are canceled.

Tallulah Academy will also have an early dismissal, at 11:30 a.m.

The VWSD announced its closure at 7:45 p.m. Monday in a statement on social media and emailed to parents. All extracurricular activities, including Vicksburg High’s road basketball and soccer games at Northwest Rankin and Pearl, respectively, are also canceled.

”We have consulted with Warren County Emergency Management Director, John Elfer, and while storms are not expected until the afternoon, they are currently predicted to arrive around the same time as an early dismissal and would impact safe transportation for our students and staff,” the statement read in part. “All after school activities including practices and competitions are also canceled tomorrow.”

Porter’s Chapel Academy issued a similar statement, and also canceled a road basketball game at Deer Creek School.

“Due to the threat of severe weather and after consultation with Warren County Emergency Management, Porter’s Chapel Academy and Daycare will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday, November 29),” PCA posted on its Facebook page. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience however it is our priority to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

According to the National Weather Service, Vicksburg is under in enhanced threat for severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday afternoon through night, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are likely, some possibly strong. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size.