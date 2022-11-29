Central Hinds uses early runs to sweep PCA basketball teams Published 11:26 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A couple of slow starts doomed Porter’s Chapel Academy’s basketball teams on Monday.

Jada Houston scored 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter, as Central Hinds built 26-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 90-57 victory over Porter’s Chapel in the girls’ half of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Central Hinds outscored PCA 24-7 in the first quarter, and extended the lead to 44-18 by halftime.

Kathryn Strong scored 14 points for Central Hinds, and Ollie Grace McLendon and Ellen Rogers added 11 apiece.

Tiara Sims had 31 points for PCA, but 23 of those came in the second half when the game was well out of hand. Anjel Walton added 11 points and five rebounds, Hannah Henderson had nine points and seven rebounds, and Sophie Masterson scored six points.

Central Hinds followed a similar script in the boys’ game, jumping out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter on its way to a 63-39 victory.

Nash Durr made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when Central Hinds outscored PCA 21-5. Wesley Lindsey finished with 15 points, while Marcus Turner and Hunter Maw chipped in eight apiece.

Noah Porter led PCA with 16 points, with 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Lawson Selby had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ty Mack had five points and six rebounds.

The Eagles went 1-for-13 from 3-point range.

PCA’s games at Deer Creek on Tuesday were canceled because of the threat of severe weather across much of Mississippi. Its next game is Thursday at home against Manchester, with junior varsity games starting at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 6.