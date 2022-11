LaToya Carter-Bradford Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Mrs. LaToya Carter-Bradford passed away on November 14, 2022, in McKinney, Texas at the age of 41.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor James O. Bowman, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.