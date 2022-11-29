Old Post Files Nov. 25, 1922-2022 Published 10:03 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

John Temple Graves writes Professor C.P. Kemper acknowledging an interesting booklet, “Nuggets,” written by the Vicksburger. • “Great mysteries of life are revealed through Jesus Christ,” Bishop T.D.Bratton says in a sermon at Christ Church. • C.H. Parker, hit by a falling tree, dies.

90 years ago: 1932

A large audience enjoys the senior play, “Once in a Palace,” at St. Francis Xavier Academy. • Hunt Cook is guest speaker at the Y’s Men’s Club meeting. • Mrs. Missouri Hillard dies.

80 years ago: 1942

A daughter is born to Capt. and Mrs. Howard Mullin. • Mr. and Mrs. K.D. Stedelin and children leave for Little Rock, Ark., where Mr. Stedelin is ith the U.S. Engineers’ Office. • Hanes Flower is promoted to the rank of major in the medical corps. • Mrs. K.S. Collins is ill at the Infirmary. • Lt. H.A. Began, recently commissioned in the Army, is a visitor in the city.

70 years ago: 1952

John Cutley passes away. • Abe Brown, retired real estate agent, dies. • W.R. Lominick attends the 37th annual convention of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents in Chicago. • Mr. and Mrs. George Page and children are visiting in Greenville. • Vivian Leigh and Marlon Brando star in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Strand. • Mr. and Mrs. Homer Myrick announce the birth of a son, Homer, on Nov. 29.

60 years ago: 1962

Services are held for G.L. Thompson, Rolling Fork resident. • Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Bullard announce the birth of a daughter, Sarah, on Nov. 26. • Dr. Tom Dominick is attending a meeting of the Radiological Society of North America at the Palmer House in Chicago. • Mr. and Mrs. Billy Ray announce the birth of a daughter, Sylvia, on Dec. 2.

50 years ago: 1972

A Dixieland jazz concert is held aboard the Delta Queen as it docks at the Vicksburg waterfront. • Construction begins on the Commodore Apartments on Cain Ridge Road. • Mr. and Mrs. James R. Reese announce the birth of a son, Christopher James, on Nov. 22. • Debra Lynn Arazny and Anthony Joseph Davidson are married. • Lee E. Yates, 3, is struck by a car on Mulberry Street.

40 years ago: 1982

A sign goes up reading, “Future Home of Pemberton Square Mall and Plaza.” • Bill Molder dies in Rolling Fork. • The Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church ceiling falls in.

30 years ago: 1992

Twelve teen-age soccer players and four coaches from Dubbo, Australia, stop in Vicksburg while on a mini tour of the United States. • Atwood S. Quirk Sr., Vicksburg resident, dies. • Rebecca Ann White Williams and Tony K. Young will be married.

20 years ago: 2002

Earnest “Markie” Cage Jr. graduates from Navy basic training at Great Lakes, Ill. • Chris and Tanyia Holman announce the birth of a son, Daniel Bryce. • Kristy Burke opens Lil Something Different on Wisconsin Avenue.

10 years ago: 2012

Shoppers covered Downtown Vicksburg during the 16th annual Ole-Fashioned Christmas Open House. • Thor, an 11-month-old pure-bred German shepherd, joined the police department on Nov. 19 after spending more than three months in training at Law Enforcement Canine Consultants in Ellisville.