Old Post Files Nov. 26, 1922-2022 Published 10:04 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

J.D. Thames is orator at the Elks Memorial Service at Shreveport, La. • James M. Duncan dies.

90 years ago: 1932

Rabbie Sol Kory goes to Lexington. • The Presbyterian Exchange is held at the home of Mrs. Henry Reeve. • Mrs. Lorena Webster of Tallulah returns to Vicksburg to make her home. • The I.C. Boosters Club sponsors a trip to Port Gibson. • Henry Campbell dies.

80 years ago: 1942

Palmer Crichlow is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Charles Theobald, former resident, dies in Natchez.

70 years ago: 1952

James P. Biedenharn is elected president of the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. • Services are held for Mrs. E.W. McKinney. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Jackson announce the birth of a son, Burt, on Nov. 28.

60 years ago: 1962

Open house is held at the newly completed Kuhn Memorial State Hospital general wing. • Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Retter announce the birth of a daughter, Cynthia, on Nov. 30. • Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Gulden and children are visiting in Biloxi. • Lt. Col. and Mrs. Edward Gibson and daughter are the guests of Col. Gibson’s parents here.

50 years ago: 1972

Pvt. Joseph D. Acuff completes Army basic training at Fort Polk. • Judy Ingle, 15, is injured in a wreck at Porters Chapel and South Frontage roads. • Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Johnson and sons return from a visit in New Orleans. • Elizabeth Ann Scruggs, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, is student teaching in Hattiesburg.

40 years ago: 1982

The nation’s unemployment rate stands at 10.8 percent, the highest in 42 years. • Harold Arrington, Warren County extension agent, receives a 10-year service award.

30 years ago: 1992

Gov. Kirk Fordice will be grand marshal of this year’s Ernie Myers Memorial Christmas Parade. • Services are set for Elmira L. Anderson. • Jerry Beard kills his first deer while hunting with his father near Bovina.

20 years ago: 2002

Debbie Anding’s British literature class at St. Aloysius holds a medieval banquet. • Amy Winpigler is initiated into Phi Mu fraternity at Delta State University. • Robert Cage dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Three bills totaling more than $550,000 that were not approved during a meeting last week won OKs to be paid Monday in a special meeting of the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen. • A public hearing date will be set next week to amend Warren County’s ordinance on subdivision development.