Saturday’s Vicksburg-Warren Central basketball games get relocated Published 11:38 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The next round of the Vicksburg vs. Warren Central basketball rivalry has been relocated.

Saturday’s games between the two Warren County schools will be played at Vicksburg Junior High, rather than Warren Central Junior High as originally planned. In a release posted to social media, the Vicksburg Warren School District said the game was moved because Vicksburg Junior High has more seating for fans.

Warren Central is playing its home games at Warren Central Junior High this season because its high school gym is being renovated.

Saturday’s set of games will begin with the junior varsity girls at 10 a.m. and the junior varsity boys at 11.

The varsity girls play at noon, with the varsity boys in the final game at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online only through GoFan.co.