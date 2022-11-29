Saturday’s Vicksburg-Warren Central basketball games get relocated

Published 11:38 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central's Deonta Segrest handles the basketball as Vicksburg's Jaylin Jackson (3) defends durign their game in November. Saturday's rematch has been moved from Warren Central Junior High to Vicksburg Junior High. Junior varsity games begin at 10 a.m., and the varsity doubleheader at noon. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

The next round of the Vicksburg vs. Warren Central basketball rivalry has been relocated.

Saturday’s games between the two Warren County schools will be played at Vicksburg Junior High, rather than Warren Central Junior High as originally planned. In a release posted to social media, the Vicksburg Warren School District said the game was moved because Vicksburg Junior High has more seating for fans.

Warren Central is playing its home games at Warren Central Junior High this season because its high school gym is being renovated.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Saturday’s set of games will begin with the junior varsity girls at 10 a.m. and the junior varsity boys at 11.

The varsity girls play at noon, with the varsity boys in the final game at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online only through GoFan.co.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Central Hinds uses early runs to sweep PCA basketball teams

Gators beat McLaurin to end long soccer losing streak

Sanders says Colorado, other schools have contacted him about coaching vacancies

Auburn hires former Ole Miss coach Freeze to lead football program

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...