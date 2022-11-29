Another Tornado Warning issued for Northwestern Warren County, Madison Parish

Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for Madison Parish, Northwestern Warren County and South Central Issaquena County until 8 p.m.

At 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Bakers, or 16 miles east of Winnsboro, La., moving northeast at 40 mph.

The NWS reported a cell over Tallulah, La. with the tornado warning attached to it at 7:25 p.m. The cell is moving toward and should reach northern Vicksburg within 10 minutes. There are reports of hail and strong lightening.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

WLBT reported at 7:11 p.m. that Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said no damage has been reported thus far in Warren County.

Looking ahead to the rest of the evening, the NWS said to expect showers throughout the night. Weather should clear around 3 to 4 a.m. and there should be clear skies Wednesday morning.

More News

Pratt wins VWSD Board Trustee runoff election

Yazoo Canal shipwreck provides window to the past, insight into district archeology endeavors

Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County

Vicksburg avoids early afternoon storms, severe weather still possible Tuesday night

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...