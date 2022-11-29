Another Tornado Warning issued for Northwestern Warren County, Madison Parish Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for Madison Parish, Northwestern Warren County and South Central Issaquena County until 8 p.m.

At 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Bakers, or 16 miles east of Winnsboro, La., moving northeast at 40 mph.

The NWS reported a cell over Tallulah, La. with the tornado warning attached to it at 7:25 p.m. The cell is moving toward and should reach northern Vicksburg within 10 minutes. There are reports of hail and strong lightening.

WLBT reported at 7:11 p.m. that Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said no damage has been reported thus far in Warren County.

Looking ahead to the rest of the evening, the NWS said to expect showers throughout the night. Weather should clear around 3 to 4 a.m. and there should be clear skies Wednesday morning.