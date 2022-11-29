Tornado Warning issued for Madison Parish, south Warren County

Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

The area in red, south of Vicksburg, was identified by the National Weather Service as being under a Tornado Warning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Madison Parish and the southern half of Warren County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is a Tornado Warning just south of Vicksburg, and it is currently tracking to the east.

As of 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, the storm cell was located near Lake Bruin, heading northeast to Newellton and then to Vicksburg.

“The storm is expected to hit Vicksburg, Yokena and LeTourneau at 5:35 p.m.,” said Nicholas Price, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

