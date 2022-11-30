Carolyn Green Larsen Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Carolyn Green Larsen died Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was 78. A native of Quitman, GA, she was the daughter of the late J.E. and Hesta Green of Monticello, FL. She was a graduate of Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA. She retired as a social worker with the State of Florida. She had been a resident of Vicksburg since 2006 and served as a Pink Lady with River Region Medical Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Larsen was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Larsen Sr. She is survived by her son, Rusty Larsen (Stephanie) of Vicksburg; her sister, Katherine Underwood of Tallahassee, FL; three grandchildren: Caleb Larsen, Joshua Larsen, and Olivia Larsen. Private services will be held in Carrabelle, FL. The family would like to thank the staff of Vicksburg Convalescent Home for the loving and compassionate care they gave our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156.