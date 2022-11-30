Entergy to replace broken light poles on Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Drivers traveling through Marcus Bottom on Halls Ferry Road may soon see two broken light poles replaced on the street.

“I got with our operations coordinator and he expects to have those poles up by mid-week next week,” said Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love. Entergy owns both poles, which were damaged on Nov. 17.

According to Vicksburg Police reports, the poles were damaged about 10:36 p.m. when an individual driving north in a 2001 Ford pickup truck struck them. The driver of the truck was later found and arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an expired license.

Since the wreck, the poles were placed in the median areas of Halls Ferry although some drivers reported pieces of the poles had scattered in the street, causing a potential traffic hazard.