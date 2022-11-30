LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Porchfest Thank-You Note Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Dear Editor,

The 2022 edition of Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria Neighborhood was certainly one for the books.

In spite of the rain, we saw a healthy crowd and enjoyed fabulous live music performances from local artists. None of the events of the day would have been possible without those that braved the elements, our vendors, musical talent and the homeowners that graciously allowed the use of their ‘porches’ and for that we thank you.

We also owe thanks to the Porchfest Planning Committee, a dedicated group of Fostoria neighbors who come together each year and devote their unique talents to the cause of improving and promoting our neighborhood.

Elizabeth Nelson, Launo and John Moore, Denise and Bill Mounger, Lee Carroll, Anna Guizerix, Cliff and Melissa Geter, Jill Bishop, Stephanie Crudup and Becky Towne all devoted time to this effort.

Porchfest is a fundraiser for the Fostoria neighborhood and for Vicksburg as a whole. Proceeds from the event go to local organizations including the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter, the Food Pantry and other nonprofits that benefit children and families in the community. Proceeds also have been used for neighborhood improvements and beautification, including the implementation of LED streetlights in Fostoria and neighboring streets.

This year, we netted a total of $7,500 with a good portion of the proceeds going to the following groups and organizations: Jammin’ for the Kids, Haven House, Rainbow Farms, Cannonball Swim Program, Kings Empowerment Center and the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.

Special thanks is also owed to our sponsors for this year — chief among them Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and the city of Vicksburg.

In addition to the City of Vicksburg, sponsors we’d like to thank include Mutual Credit Union, Wayne Pratt-Edward Jones Investments, Guaranty Bank, BancorpSouth, Jamie Berryman, The Liquor Store, Oak Hall BnB, 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill, CJ’s Tires, Los Parilleros, Main Street Market Cafe, Wells & LaHatte, Helen’s Florist, May & Company, RiverHills Bank, Home Town Medical, Jones & Upchurch Real Estate, Key City Brewery and Eatery, Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors, Piazza Plumbing, Magnolia Dental Association-Dr. Jay Measells, Peterson’s, H&M Promotional Products, The Ivy Place, Lorelei Books and Sheffield’s Rental.

And as always, we thank the people of Vicksburg for their continued support of Porchfest and its mission. Anyone who says sunshine brings happiness has never danced in the rain — and boy did we ever dance in the rain at Porchfest 2022. We hope to see you, and the sunshine, in 2023.

Sincerely,

Joe Giambrone

2022 Fostoria Neighborhood Association President