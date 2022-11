Louis Edwin “Eddy” Bobb Sr. Published 10:40 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Louis Edwin “Eddy” Bobb Sr. passed away in his Houston, TX home on November 7, 2022. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Kellogg Bobb Sr., preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Amanda June Bobb. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; his son, Louis Bobb Jr. (Jeanette); his three daughters, Amber K Dixon (Chandler), Jessica A Rivera (Cristian), Jennifer Gallagher (Steve); four grandchildren, Laila, Lincoln, Adaline, and Corbin; and his siblings, Kelly, Joey, and Rose. Graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022.