Old Post Files Nov. 30, 1922-2022 Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. A.W. Durkee and her mother are visiting in Rochester, N.Y. • Mrs. J. Weimar returns from Canton where she visited her daughter. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles O’Connor announce the birth of a son. • Leland residents are busy preparing for a Gypsy Smith meeting.

90 years ago: 1932

County school teachers have a social at the YMCA. • The old Irvin home on the National Park Road is destroyed by fire. • Mrs. A.A. Schamber of Meridian is the guest of her sister, Mrs. George Sudduth. • “I Am a Fugitive from Chain Gang,” starring Paul Muni, is the feature at the Saenger Theater.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Anna Martin, former resident, dies in Pass Christian. • Bernard Aden, a Mississippi State College student, is listed in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. • Donald Nicholson Jr. enlists in the U.S. Army Air Corps. • Warren Savelle dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Shackleford move into their new home on Sky Vale Drive. • Mrs. William Allen of Amherst, Va., is here visiting relatives. • Services are held for William Adams, local farmer. • Ann Blyth stars in “Sally and St. Anne” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Hilton celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

60 years ago: 1962

Clark Gable stars in “Band of Angels” at the Joy Theater. • Capt. Charles Bigby, retired fireman, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Wesson announce the birth of a son, Troy, on Dec. 3. • Joan Kinnebrew is crowned queen of the first Red Carpet Football Classic.

50 years ago: 1972

Sheriff Paul Barrett is elected president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association at the annual convention in Jackson. • Miss Regina Lick, 16, is elected to be a finalist in the 1973 Miss Mississippi Teenager Pageant. • Mr. and Mrs. Brice Kerr of Whispering Pines Apartments are newcomers to Vicksburg. • Mrs. Mamie Davis dies at Mercy Hospital after an illness of several months.

40 years ago: 1982

Elsie Piazza serves as chairman, and Roxann Halford, co-chairman, of the Vicksburg Jaycettes Trim-A-Tree and Bake Sale at Battlefield Mall. • Dina Alford, a member of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi, participates in the 31st annual songfest at USM. • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wesley announce the birth of a son, Thomas Michael, on Nov. 23.

30 years ago: 1992

The Warren Central Madrigal Choir sings Christmas carols at the Mississippi Welcome Center. • Chad Emilio Marquez celebrates his second birthday. • Rosie Lee Martin, Vicksburg resident, dies. • Porters Chapel defeats University Christian, 31-2.

20 years ago: 2002

More than 1,000 people attend the first Festival of Trees at the Vicksburg Convention Center. • Jack Burrell hits a hole-in-one at Vicksburg Country Club. • Frank J. “Uncle Frank” Fisher dies.

10 years ago: 2012

For four years, Francis and Joan Vriesen have grown cypress Christmas trees specially for the courtroom at the Old Court House Museum and this year, a tree from the Vriesens’ property on Fisher Ferry Road also will grace the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. • A policy that would allow the Vicksburg Warren School District to randomly drug test any student who drives to campus was defeated at the Board of Trustees.