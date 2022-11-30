Old Post Files Nov. 30, 1922-2022

Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. A.W. Durkee and her mother are visiting in Rochester, N.Y. • Mrs. J. Weimar returns from Canton where she visited her daughter. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles O’Connor announce the birth of a son. • Leland residents are busy preparing for a Gypsy Smith meeting.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

90 years ago: 1932

County school teachers have a social at the YMCA. • The old Irvin home on the National Park Road is destroyed by fire. • Mrs. A.A. Schamber of Meridian is the guest of her sister, Mrs. George Sudduth. • “I Am a Fugitive from Chain Gang,” starring Paul Muni, is the feature at the Saenger Theater.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Anna Martin, former resident, dies in Pass Christian. • Bernard Aden, a Mississippi State College student, is listed in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. • Donald Nicholson Jr. enlists in the U.S. Army Air Corps. • Warren Savelle dies.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Shackleford move into their new home on Sky Vale Drive. • Mrs. William Allen of Amherst, Va., is here visiting relatives. • Services are held for William Adams, local farmer. • Ann Blyth stars in “Sally and St. Anne” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Hilton celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

60 years ago: 1962

Clark Gable stars in “Band of Angels” at the Joy Theater. • Capt. Charles Bigby, retired fireman, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Wesson announce the birth of a son, Troy, on Dec. 3. • Joan Kinnebrew is crowned queen of the first Red Carpet Football Classic.

50 years ago: 1972

Sheriff Paul Barrett is elected president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association at the annual convention in Jackson. • Miss Regina Lick, 16, is elected to be a finalist in the 1973 Miss Mississippi Teenager Pageant. • Mr. and Mrs. Brice Kerr of Whispering Pines Apartments are newcomers to Vicksburg. • Mrs. Mamie Davis dies at Mercy Hospital after an illness of several months.

40 years ago: 1982

Elsie Piazza serves as chairman, and Roxann Halford, co-chairman, of the Vicksburg Jaycettes Trim-A-Tree and Bake Sale at Battlefield Mall. • Dina Alford, a member of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Southern Mississippi, participates in the 31st annual songfest at USM. • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wesley announce the birth of a son, Thomas Michael, on Nov. 23.

30 years ago: 1992

The Warren Central Madrigal Choir sings Christmas carols at the Mississippi Welcome Center. • Chad Emilio Marquez celebrates his second birthday. • Rosie Lee Martin, Vicksburg resident, dies. • Porters Chapel defeats University Christian, 31-2.

20 years ago: 2002

More than 1,000 people attend the first Festival of Trees at the Vicksburg Convention Center. • Jack Burrell hits a hole-in-one at Vicksburg Country Club. • Frank J. “Uncle Frank” Fisher dies.

10 years ago: 2012

For four years, Francis and Joan Vriesen have grown cypress Christmas trees specially for the courtroom at the Old Court House Museum and this year, a tree from the Vriesens’ property on Fisher Ferry Road also will grace the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. • A policy that would allow the Vicksburg Warren School District to randomly drug test any student who drives to campus was defeated at the Board of Trustees.

More News

Woman arrested for stabbing death at Motel 6

Entergy to replace broken light poles on Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

Justice Department intervenes for struggling Jackson water system

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...