Woman arrested for stabbing death at Motel 6

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg, was arrested for the Tuesday homocide of Dale Turpin, 37, of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department released additional information on Wednesday about an arrest made in relation to the Tuesday morning homicide at the Motel 6 on South Frontage Road.

Officers were dispatched to the motel at 4137 I-20 Frontage Road at 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a reported stabbing.

Once on scene, officers found Dale Turpin, 37 of Vicksburg, deceased in one of the hotel rooms.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

In relation to the incident, Jennifer Linear, 31 of Vicksburg, was arrested on a charge of murder. She appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Her bond was set at $1,000,000 and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

More News

Entergy to replace broken light poles on Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom

Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility

Justice Department intervenes for struggling Jackson water system

Old Post Files Nov. 30, 1922-2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...