Photo Gallery: The Golden Egg visits Vicksburg Published 7:21 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

A week after Mississippi State’s football team beat Ole Miss and walked off the field with the Golden Egg , the iconic trophy made its way to Vicksburg Thursday.

As part of its 2022 Golden Egg Tour, Mississippi State’s athletics department brought the Golden Egg — along with mascot Bully and plenty of Bulldogs swag — to Alfa Insurance’s Stuart Agency on South Frontage Road. The trophy was on display for two hours, during which time dozens of Mississippi State fans posed for photos and got a glimpse of the iconic item.

The Golden Egg Tour started last Saturday in Jackson and includes 11 stops in more than a dozen cities in 10 days before finishing Dec. 6 in Columbus and Starkville. Some season ticketholders in select cities also received surprise home visits from Bully and the Golden Egg.