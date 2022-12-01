Photo Gallery: The Golden Egg visits Vicksburg
Published 7:21 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022
A group of Mississippi State fans poses for a photo with the Golden Egg trophy Thursday at Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency. The trophy was on display in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State mascot Bully gives a high five to 4-year-old Lynley Riddick in front of the Golden Egg trophy Thursday. The trophy was on display at Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Mississippi State mascot Bully hugs the Golden Egg trophy Thursday in front of Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency. The trophy was on display in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
James Leo and Mississippi State mascot Bully pose for a photo with the Golden Egg trophy Thursday in front of Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency. The trophy was on display in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A Mississippi State-themed Christmas tree is on display at Afal Insurance's Stuart Agency in Vicksburg. The agency hosted a stop on Mississippi State's Golden Egg Tour on Thursday. The 10-day, statewide tour is celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 victory over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Michelle Coccaro and Mississippi State mascot Bully pose for a photo with the Golden Egg trophy Thursday in front of Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency. The trophy was on display in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Malisa Williams and Mississippi State mascot Bully pose for a photo with the Golden Egg trophy Thursday in front of Alfa Insurance's Stuart Agency. The trophy was on display in Vicksburg as part of a statewide tour celebrating Mississippi State's 24-22 football victory over Ole Miss on Thanksgiving. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A week after Mississippi State’s football team beat Ole Miss and walked off the field with the Golden Egg , the iconic trophy made its way to Vicksburg Thursday.
As part of its 2022 Golden Egg Tour, Mississippi State’s athletics department brought the Golden Egg — along with mascot Bully and plenty of Bulldogs swag — to Alfa Insurance’s Stuart Agency on South Frontage Road. The trophy was on display for two hours, during which time dozens of Mississippi State fans posed for photos and got a glimpse of the iconic item.
The Golden Egg Tour started last Saturday in Jackson and includes 11 stops in more than a dozen cities in 10 days before finishing Dec. 6 in Columbus and Starkville. Some season ticketholders in select cities also received surprise home visits from Bully and the Golden Egg.
