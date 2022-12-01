Photo Gallery: The Golden Egg visits Vicksburg

Published 7:21 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

A week after Mississippi State’s football team beat Ole Miss and walked off the field with the Golden Egg , the iconic trophy made its way to Vicksburg Thursday.

As part of its 2022 Golden Egg Tour, Mississippi State’s athletics department brought the Golden Egg — along with mascot Bully and plenty of Bulldogs swag — to Alfa Insurance’s Stuart Agency on South Frontage Road. The trophy was on display for two hours, during which time dozens of Mississippi State fans posed for photos and got a glimpse of the iconic item.

The Golden Egg Tour started last Saturday in Jackson and includes 11 stops in more than a dozen cities in 10 days before finishing Dec. 6 in Columbus and Starkville. Some season ticketholders in select cities also received surprise home visits from Bully and the Golden Egg.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Warren Central bowlers roll past Vicksburg

Mississippi State bringing the Golden Egg to Vicksburg on Thursday

Alcorn erases 30-point deficit, but can’t complete comeback in loss to Grand Canyon

Southern U. kicker, former WC star Griffin takes Athlete of the Week award

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...