Warren Central bowlers roll past Vicksburg
Published 8:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022
Warren Central's Tatum Wells rolls during a varsity bowling match against Vicksburg High Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Anna Kate Davis lines up her shot during a varsity bowling match against Vicksburg High Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Aunisty Davis rolls during a varsity bowling match against Warren Central Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Dai'Syria Trevillion prepares to roll during a varsity bowling match against Warren Central Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
James McKenna grabs his bowling ball off the rack during a match against Vicksburg High Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Julian Johnson begins his approach before rolling during a varsity bowling match against Warren Central Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's William Boggin rolls during a varsity bowling match against Warren Central Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's T.K. Qualls rolls during a varsity bowling match against Vicksburg High Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's Cameron Perkins rolls his ball down the lane during a varsity bowling match against Warren Central Thursday at Fun Lanes. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central and Vicksburg High took their crosstown rivalry to the bowling alley on Thursday, and the Vikings rolled to a victory.
Jasmine Parker led Warren Central’s girls’ team with a three-game score of 423, and Avery Green had the boys’ high score with 462 as the Vikings defeated Vicksburg by 704 pins.
Warren Central totaled 3,855 pins in its nine games, and Vicksburg totaled 3,151.
Three other Warren Central bowlers had personal bests — Tatum Watts with a 352 series, Anna Kate Davis with 318, and R’Trayvion Neal with 300.
Cameron Perkins had Vicksburg’s highest total among the boys, with 349 pins in his three-game series. Ariana Davis led the girls with a total of 295, and Aunisty Davis totaled 247.
