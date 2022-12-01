Warren Central bowlers roll past Vicksburg

Published 8:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Warren Central and Vicksburg High took their crosstown rivalry to the bowling alley on Thursday, and the Vikings rolled to a victory.

Jasmine Parker led Warren Central’s girls’ team with a three-game score of 423, and Avery Green had the boys’ high score with 462 as the Vikings defeated Vicksburg by 704 pins.

Warren Central totaled 3,855 pins in its nine games, and Vicksburg totaled 3,151.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Three other Warren Central bowlers had personal bests — Tatum Watts with a 352 series, Anna Kate Davis with 318, and R’Trayvion Neal with 300.

Cameron Perkins had Vicksburg’s highest total among the boys, with 349 pins in his three-game series. Ariana Davis led the girls with a total of 295, and Aunisty Davis totaled 247.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Photo Gallery: The Golden Egg visits Vicksburg

Mississippi State bringing the Golden Egg to Vicksburg on Thursday

Alcorn erases 30-point deficit, but can’t complete comeback in loss to Grand Canyon

Southern U. kicker, former WC star Griffin takes Athlete of the Week award

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...