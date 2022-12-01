Warren Central bowlers roll past Vicksburg Published 8:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Warren Central and Vicksburg High took their crosstown rivalry to the bowling alley on Thursday, and the Vikings rolled to a victory.

Jasmine Parker led Warren Central’s girls’ team with a three-game score of 423, and Avery Green had the boys’ high score with 462 as the Vikings defeated Vicksburg by 704 pins.

Warren Central totaled 3,855 pins in its nine games, and Vicksburg totaled 3,151.

Three other Warren Central bowlers had personal bests — Tatum Watts with a 352 series, Anna Kate Davis with 318, and R’Trayvion Neal with 300.

Cameron Perkins had Vicksburg’s highest total among the boys, with 349 pins in his three-game series. Ariana Davis led the girls with a total of 295, and Aunisty Davis totaled 247.