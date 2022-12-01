Warren County Land Records Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 Published 1:23 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Nov. 21 to Nov. 28

Warranty Deeds

*Kelly R. Allen to Tyler J. Martinez and Kamryn D. Allen, Part of Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Joseph Paul Johnston and Lynn Johnston to Eugenia Bell, Part of Lot 7, Prospect Place.

*Damon Bryant to Michael A. Louis, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Demond J. Butler and Mary Jane Butler to Nykiconia Preacely, Lots 43 and 44, Railroad Addition.

*Dominique Jones to Malcolm Butler, Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Sheryl A. Colley and William J. Smith to Deana Tollefson and Kyle Davis, Lot 11, Baum.

*Demario Conner to Bobby J. Thomas Jr., Lots C, Walnut Cove.

*John A. Davidson to John A. Davidson Land Investment, Lot 8, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

*Christopher S. Downs to Vernon R. Martin and Cheryl L. Martin, Part of Northeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Ferris Farms Inc. to John Cale Easter, Lots 49 and 50, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Nichelle Y. Hoskin to Samuel Rains Gastrell, Lot 145, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Buford Darryl Hollingsworth to The Watermark Vicksburg LLC, Block 32, Part of Lot 211, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Sullivan Realty-Vicksburg LLC to Jaasim LLC, Block 8, Lots 82 to 84, Bonelli Park; Block 8, Lots 87 to 91, Bonelli Park; Block 18, Part of Lots 69 to 70, Folkes S&MC.

*Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Part of Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jeremiah Patterson and Sarah Spurlock Patterson to Mark H. Norwood and Samantha Norwood, Lot 6, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*P & P Industries LLC to Rett Verhine Builders LLC, Lot 6, Golden Triangle.

Deeds of Trust

*Joan Denise Adams to RiverHills Bank, Lot 4, King and Dyer Subdivision No. 2.

*Mary G. Arledge to RiverHills Bank, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 17, Fairways Subdivision Part 7.

*Jonathan J. Bardwell to Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Eugenia Bell to Renasant Bank, Part of Lot 7, Prospect Place.

*Patricia Brown to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 14 and 15, Sky View Subdivision.

*John Cale Easter to Cadence Bank, Lot 49 and 50, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Oscar Nolan Cotton to New Day Financial LLC, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Deana Tollefson and Kyle Davis to U.S. Bank National Association, Lot 11, Baum.

*Mark H. Norwood and Samantha Norwood to First Commercial Bank, Lot 6, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*H & H Holdings Mississippi LLC to First Horizon Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Samuel Rains Gastrell to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 145, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Samuel Rains Gastrell to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 145, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*David E. Mathes and Chastity E. Mathes to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 14, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Scott Hohmann and Joy Dawn Brown Hohmann to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jaasim, L.L.C. to Marion State Bank, Block 8, Lots 82 to 84, Bonelli Park; Block 8, Lots 87 to 91, Bonelli Park; Block 18, Part of Lots 69 to 70. Folkes S&MC.

*Kelly A. Turcotte and Robert Turcotte Sr. to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Alexander Neal to Pearlie B. Neal to Rocket Mortgage, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 6, Golden Triangle.

*Richard E. Smith Jr. and Lisa P. Smith to RiverHills Bank, Lot 26, Silver Creek Estates.

*Bobby J. Thomas Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot C, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 1 Resurvey.

Marriage Licences

*Keith Ray Smith, 53, Mississippi, to Mary A. Bible, 57, Louisiana.

*Emmanuel Marvin Lofton, 32, Gretna, La., to Eboni Jade Harris, 32, Jackson, Miss.

*Austin Nicholas Smith, 33, Mississippi, to Brittney Alan Huffty, 32, Mississippi.

*Huntington Lamar Hale, 24, Vicksburg, to Claire Victoria Gamble, 25, Jackson.

*Dorwin Thomas Shields, 76, Vicksburg, to Gwendolyn Davon Boyd, 58, Chicago, Ill.

*William Todd Huskey, 61, Mississippi, to Tammy Renee Carter, 60, Mississippi.