City workers unearth gas leak on Grove Street

Published 4:02 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg utility employees ran into a problem on Thursday when they struck old water and gas service lines while trying to repair a section of the city’s main sewer line on Grove Street near Pierce Street.

Assistant Public Works Director Dane Lovell said the water and natural gas lines at one time provided service to a house on Grove Street that had been demolished, and the lines were considered “dead.”

While working on the sewer line, the workers struck the waterline, causing the leak.

During their attempt to repair the waterline, the crew hit the gas line, releasing gas and causing water in the hole where the lines were to bubble and churn.

All three lines were repaired.

