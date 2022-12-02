CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Vicksburg Police Chief takes drug busts to a new level Published 1:19 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Vicksburg Police Department has a new calling card for so-called “drug houses” in the city.

Signs popping up in neighborhoods across town read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”

So far, Jones has placed signs in front of a house on Yerger Street and Light Cap Boulevard.

This is a developing story. The Post will update with information from VPD as it is available.

Reporter Ben Martin contributed to this report.