CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Vicksburg Police Chief takes drug busts to a new level

Published 1:19 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

This sign was placed by the Vicksburg Police Department in front of a house in the 2000 block of Yerger Street in Vicksburg on Friday. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)

The Vicksburg Police Department has a new calling card for so-called “drug houses” in the city.

Signs popping up in neighborhoods across town read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”

So far, Jones has placed signs in front of a house on Yerger Street and Light Cap Boulevard.

This is a developing story. The Post will update with information from VPD as it is available.

Reporter Ben Martin contributed to this report.

