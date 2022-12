Lakisha Marie Davis Published 10:27 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Funeral services for Lakisha Marie Davis, 39, of Rolling Fork, Miss., will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec.4 at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork, with Rev. Willie J. Dorsey officiating. Burial will be at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. She died on Nov. 21, 2022 in Jackson.