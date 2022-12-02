Naramore-Watson to wed Dec. 3 Published 11:43 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Ricky Naramore and Shelly Dix announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Naramore of Vicksburg, to Garrett Watson, son of Herman and Kim Watson of Vicksburg.

The bride-elect is employed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she works in healthcare informatics.

The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Vicksburg High School. He is employed at ERDC where he is an engineer.

The wedding will be held on Dec. 3, 2022, in Poplarville.