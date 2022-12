New Beginnings Church hosting veterans program Published 3:47 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Humana Market Point will present a veterans benefits program Monday at 6 p.m. at New Beginning Church in Christ, 100 Fisher Ferry Road.

The purpose of the program will be an education program benefits that are offered through Humana.

Champions for Health, the city of Vicksburg’s health literacy program, will be at the event offering free COVID-19 test kits and health information.