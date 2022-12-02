Old Post Files Dec. 2, 1922-2022 Published 1:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Clara Kimball Young is seen at the Alamo Theater in “The Hands of Sarah.” • Henry Levy is to retire from the sporting goods business. • Everett Truly is here from Fayette. • L.N. Allen, en route to Greenville, becomes ill and is hospitalized. • Col E.N. Scudder tells of conditions in the Delta. • Golden jubilee exercises are held in honor of Mother Benedict.

90 years ago: 1932

Roslyn Herman dies. • Mother Mary Benedict, member of the Sisters of Mercy at SFXA, celebrates her diamond jubilee as a member of the order. • Maj. Ellsworth Wilson, well-known author, is the guest of Maj. and Mrs. J.B. Holt.

80 years ago: 1942

Services are held for Edgar D. Peers. • Alonzo O’Neill is named foreman of the grand jury. • Pvt. Jennifer Griffing, ill with pneumonia, is reported improving. • Claude Webster is doing nicely following surgery.

70 years ago: 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Smith announce the birth of a son, Marc, on Dec. 5. • Mrs. H.B. McCabe is here from Washington, D.C., visiting her daughter for the holidays. • Ray Milland stars in “The Thief” at the Saenger Theater. • Mrs. Nina Brown dies.

60 years ago: 1962

Tom Curran, former resident, dies. • Services are held for Austin Little. • W.M. Raworth, CPA, is attending the tax institute in Jackson. • Bing Crosby stars in “White Christmas” at the Strand Theater. • Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Boone of Delta announce the birth of a daughter, Susan Elizabeth, on Dec. 7.

50 years ago: 1972

Americans land on the moon for the sixth and perhaps final time in this century. • William J. Flathau is installed as chairman of the Three Rivers District, Boy Scouts of America. • Marty Robbins stars in “Country Music” at the Joy Theater. • Edward E. Garrett is installed as commander of Flotilla 36 of the Coast Guard Auxiliary of Vicksburg.

40 years ago: 1982

Clarence L. Knox Sr. dies. • Shavonne Hunt celebrates her fifth birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Janssen announce the birth of a son, Scott Daniel, on Dec. 2. • Harriet Lessem and Eugenia Atwater, two of the dance teachers who are directors of the dance company Chrysalis, will perform in the “Nutcracker.”

30 years ago: 1992

Warren County will spend $62,810 more for added insurance coverage to pay any claims that stem from a loss of immunity. • Pepsi Cola announces that it will begin selling its new clear cola, Crystal Pepsi, across North America.

20 years ago: 2002

Vicksburg native Klare Sullivan signs copies of her book, “A Full Cup,” at the public library. • Sixth-grade GATES students from Warren Central Intermediate play carols and read stories to residents of Magnolia Manor. • Johnny Mims is tapped as director of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

10 years ago: 2012

Before packing her bags for Las Vegas, Miss Mississippi 2012 Marie Wicks modeled some of her wardrobe she will be taking to the Miss America Pageant during the Miss Mississippi Trunk Show. • Vicksburg residents got an up-close and personal look at the USS Cairo during a special evening candlelight tour of the Civil War ironclad. • Santa Claus rode in on the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express bringing to a close a weekend of festivities in Vicksburg.