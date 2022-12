Tyjuan Kymond Williams Published 10:25 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Funeral services for Tyjuan Kymond Williams, 17, of Memphis, Tennessee, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at South Delta High School Auditorium, Rolling Fork, with Dr. Reginald Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Family viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. He died on Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis.