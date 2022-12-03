Old Post Files Dec. 3, 1922-2022 Published 9:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

The Warren County “Tattler” appears with J.C. Holton as editor. • S.D. Webster and L.M. Thompson are married. • Mr. and Mrs. Guy R. Wilkins return from their honeymoon. • Mrs. Ethel Chalfant is soloist at the Crawford Street Methodist Church.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. W.H. Tennant is on the sick list. • Mrs. Willard Sheldon dies. • The Eagle Scout badge is presented to Thomas McDonald.

80 years ago: 1942

Sam Shirley is now connected with The Valley Dry Goods Co. • Eudie Kavanaugh is named home demonstration agent for Warren County. • Mr. and Mrs. Paul Heinmiller leave for a visit in Baltimore, Md. • Pfc. Felix Whitaker is wounded in New Orleans.

70 years ago: 1952

Sister M. Agatha Stewart dies. • Mrs. Mary Bush, Learned resident, passes away. • Clifton Webb and Ginger Rogers star in “Dream Boat” at the Joy Theater. • Services are held for Mrs. Tommie Marshall.

60 years ago: 1962

Kenneth McBee, former resident, dies in California. • Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Alderman announce the birth of a son, James, on Dec. 6. • Leon F. Crews, Onward resident, dies here. • Dr. I.C. Knox Jr. is elected president of the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. • Mr and Mrs. John Jackson Jr. announce the birth of a son, John, on Dec. 9

50 years ago: 1972

The old Merchants National Bank building at Washington and Crawford streets will be torn down and a modern, two-story structure erected on the site. • Mrs. Jack Tohill and Mrs. Jack Hayes are honoring Miss Melanie Lavender, bride-to-be, with a tea. • Mr. and Mrs. David Mitchell announce the birth of a son, David Jr., on Dec. 5. • The Morning Gardeners will hold a Christmas party in the home of Mrs. John L. Hyland III in Yokena.

40 years ago: 1982

Susanne Laird is winner of the Miss Battlefield Mall Contest. • Mary Christina Griffin celebrates her second birthday. • The Lady Vikes win over Brookhaven 57-40 in prep basketball.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg will open bids Dec. 31 on four new firetrucks — three pumpers and an aerial ladder truck. • Chuck Kelpin of Vicksburg wins the logo contest for Riverfest 1993. • Greg Gussio opens Lucky 7 Pawn Shop on Washington Street.

20 years ago: 2002

Estella Mayfield opens her own realty business. • Dr. Bryant Mather, retired concrete expert, dies in Jackson. • Shalonda Williams scores 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Missy Gators win the Warren Central Classic.

10 years ago: 2012

Three-year-old Nathan Sills stands near the Christmas tree in the atrium of River Region Medical Center on U.S. 61 Monday evening as the tree was lighted and members of the Warren Central Intermediae Sixth Grade Honors Choir sang. Nathan is the son of Tripp and Sara Sills and the grandson of River Region CEO Doug Sills.