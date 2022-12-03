Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run 5K Published 12:56 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

1 of 30

Nearly 150 runners and race walkers, as well as about two dozen dogs, participated in the Fourth Annual Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg.

The event is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue that finds homes for abandoned, neglected or stray cats and dogs. In addition to the 5K run, a postrace pet parade celebrated the guests of honor, many of whom were dressed in Christmas sweaters and costumes.