Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run 5K
Published 12:56 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022
1 of 30
Tucker is petted by Morgan Jeandron Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K at Catfish Row Park.
Navy shows off his Christmas costume Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K's pet parade at Catfish Row Park. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners, walkers, and their pets mill around Catfish Row Park on Saturday during the Reindeer Run 5K. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Howie, left, and Bella sniff each other during the Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Walter Frazier runs toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Murphy enjoys getting petted by his owner Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K's pet parade at Catfish Row Park. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Harper shows off his Christmas costume Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K's pet parade at Catfish Row Park. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Anita Martin gets her dog, Fox, to stand up at the Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Santa Claus, an elf and two reindeer pose for a photo Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A train approaches the starting gate of the Reindeer Run 5K on Levee Street on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ashvin Fernando (1177) and Brianna Fernando (1176), and their dog Tucker head toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Donna Ingram heads toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lori Boyd Burke and Kelley Sanders head for the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Amy Brown heads toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lee Carroll and her dog run toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Larry East heads toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Samuel Terrett runs toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. Terrett finished second overall, with a time of 22 minutes even. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Rich Smith pets Bella during the Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Akemi Moore (1173), Lori Jones (1150) and Tammy Boolos (1098) start the Reindeer Run 5K race walk Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Loren Meyers (737), Juila Bishop (618) and Rachel Booth (656) cross the starting line for the Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners make their way through the starting area at the Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bonny East and Rusty pose for a photo at the Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jo Deal and Bear head for the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ron Roma heads toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. Roma won the 5K race walk with a time of 34:11. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kelsey Shumate runs toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. Shumate finished third overall and won the women's championship, with a time os 22:04. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Lucy Priddy won the women's 5K walk championship at the Reindeer Run 5K on Saturday, with a time of 36:22. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Matthew Brewer sprints toward the finish line and victory Saturday in the Reindeer Run 5K. Brewer won the 5K run with a time of 19 minutes, 28 seconds. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walkers make their way through the starting area at the Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kayla and Colby Rushing, along with their dog, start the Reindeer Run 5K race walk on Saturday. The Reindeer Run is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue. Participants are invited to run or walk with their dogs, and a pet parade is included in the postrace festivities. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Peyton Davidson and his dog run toward the finish line Saturday at the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Nearly 150 runners and race walkers, as well as about two dozen dogs, participated in the Fourth Annual Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg.
The event is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue that finds homes for abandoned, neglected or stray cats and dogs. In addition to the 5K run, a postrace pet parade celebrated the guests of honor, many of whom were dressed in Christmas sweaters and costumes.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest