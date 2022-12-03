Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run 5K

Published 12:56 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Nearly 150 runners and race walkers, as well as about two dozen dogs, participated in the Fourth Annual Reindeer Run 5K Saturday in downtown Vicksburg.

The event is a fundraiser for Paws Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue that finds homes for abandoned, neglected or stray cats and dogs. In addition to the 5K run, a postrace pet parade celebrated the guests of honor, many of whom were dressed in Christmas sweaters and costumes.

