VIDEO: 2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights

Published 10:06 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post

The 2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights rolled down Washington Street Saturday night for the entertainment of a record crowd. Watch to see if your favorite float is in the video!

Footage by Anna Guizerix and Ben Martin.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

This year’s Grand Marshal was former Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program announced winners following the parade.

Best in Business: River City Royals-Allstar Cheer, Gymnastics and Tumbling
Best in Show: Danny Hearn Trucking
Best Nonprofit: Warren County Fire Auxiliary
Best Theme: Vicksburg Theatre Guild
Most Original: Vicksburg National Military Park
Most Enthusiastic: Medical Associates of Vicksburg
Most Creative: Vicksburg Jeepers

More News

Old Post Files Dec. 3, 1922-2022

FACES OF THE FLOODS: Descendant of Delta settlers shares family history of fighting floodwaters

Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance to perform “The Nutcracker”

CWD Update: LDWF yet to detect another positive out of 1,200 samples this season

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Christmas events in Vicksburg this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...