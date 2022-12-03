VIDEO: 2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights Published 10:06 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

The 2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights rolled down Washington Street Saturday night for the entertainment of a record crowd. Watch to see if your favorite float is in the video!

Footage by Anna Guizerix and Ben Martin.

This year’s Grand Marshal was former Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program announced winners following the parade.

Best in Business: River City Royals-Allstar Cheer, Gymnastics and Tumbling

Best in Show: Danny Hearn Trucking

Best Nonprofit: Warren County Fire Auxiliary

Best Theme: Vicksburg Theatre Guild

Most Original: Vicksburg National Military Park

Most Enthusiastic: Medical Associates of Vicksburg

Most Creative: Vicksburg Jeepers