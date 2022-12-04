OUTLOOK: Vicksburg Cotillion Club hosting Christmas Ball on Dec. 10 Published 4:00 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Vicksburg Cotillion Club will hold its annual Christmas Ball on Dec. 10 at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, formerly the Vicksburg Auditorium.

The black-tie event will include a lead-out of the 44 club members. This year’s theme for the ball is Jingle All The Way.

The Vicksburg Cotillion Club was founded in 1987 with the goal of providing young women with skills in etiquette, leadership and community service. Each year, the young women choose a monthly project to reach out to or serve the community. This year, they have worked with United Way of West Central Mississippi to express the importance of staying in school to others and donated candy to the United Way’s trunk or treat event. They have also donated canned goods to the food pantry and will be collecting toys for children.

Club Officers:

Alison Barrett Blackburn, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeb Blackburn. She serves as the president of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, David Jeffery Wallace, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wallace.

Addison Evelyn Averett, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Averett. She serves as the vice president of the club and will be escorted by Walker Armstrong Lambiotte, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lambiotte.

Kathryn Buchanan Simrall Hood, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Hood. She serves as the secretary of the club and will be escorted by Caleb John Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Tucker.

Madelyn Christine Roesch, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roesch. She serves as the treasurer of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jax Carter Oglesby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Oglesby.

Audrey Faith Jennings, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jennings. She serves as the sergeant at arms of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jessie Ryan Hallberg, son of Mr. Walter Hallberg IV and Ms. Jackie Pettway.

Natalie Brooke Southerland, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Branan Southerland. She serves as the chaplain of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, William Aiden Dowe, son of Mr. Jack Dowe and Ms. Karen Dowe.

Ally Reid Doiron, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Doiron. She serves as the philanthropy chair of the club and will be escorted by Christopher Torres, son of Mr. Carlos Torres and Ms. Letica Perez.

Sarah Elizabeth Johnston, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Syd Johnston. She serves as the co-philanthropy chair of the club and will be escorted by Cole David Autrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Autrey.

Amanda Chaney Parman, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Parman. She serves as public relations chair of the club and will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jacob Whitt Oldenburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Oldenburg.

Seniors:

Gabrielle Anne Andrews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Andrews. She will be escorted by Noah Michael Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Taylor.

Hope Elizabeth Baker, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Wright. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Thomas Cole Dowe, son of Mr. Jack Dowe and Ms. Karen Dowe.

Bree Rhodes Butler, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Butler. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jack Randall Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Wright.

Skylar Renae Connelly, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kory Connelly and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Reeder. She will be escorted by Charlie Mark Appleton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Appleton.

Emily Reece Cook, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Cook. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, William Joseph Keen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keen.

Miracle Denesia Elizabeth Flowers, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cedric Evans and the late Denis Flowers III. She will be escorted by William David Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Smith.

Karly Marie Henderson, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Smith. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jacob Connor Brister, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Brister.

Falyn Grace Lusby, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimbo Lusby. She will be escorted by Zachary Allen Cowart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Cowart.

Madeline Frances Mathews, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mathews. She will be escorted by Connor Patrick Gaul, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gaul.

Macy Marie McDonald, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris McDonald. She will be escorted by Thompson Carr Fortenberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Fortenberry.

Lydia Katherine Nettles, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bubba Nettles. She will be escorted by Ryan Justin Sykes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Sykes.

Olivia Kate Scallions, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Ms. Tiffany Scallions. She will be escorted by Brody Christopher Barnett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Barnett.

Laney Marie Schrader, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Schrader. She will be escorted by William Blake Harvey Channell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest McLellan.

Marion Miller Theobald, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Ms. Lindsey Theobald. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Dalton Kade Lott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lott.

Christine Leanne Wallace, a senior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Wallace. She will be escorted by Joshua David Jamison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Jamison.

Anna Kathryn Wong, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Wong. She will be escorted by Seth Clayton Sterling, son of Mr. David Sterling and Mrs. Stacey Brocato.

Mary MaKenna Wooten, a senior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Wooten. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Jack Tanner Stuart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Stuart.

Juniors:

Jenna Caroline Brantley, a junior at Warren Central High School, is the daughter of Mr. Michael Brantley and Mrs. Tiffany Brantley. She will be escorted by Jackson Robinson. He is the son of Mr. Danny Robinson and Ms. Christy Snellings.

Katelyn Adel Clark, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brady Clark. She will be escorted by Jon Daniel Busby, son of Mr. Jon Busby and Ms. Rebecca Busby.

Mckenzie Susannah Cole, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Cole. She will be escorted by Barrett James Shows, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Shows.

Peyton Nicole Combs, a junior at Porter’s Chapel Academy High School, is the daughter of Mr. Jason Combs and Ms. Casie Combs. She will be escorted by John Wyatt Massey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wes Massey.

Christian Josephine Harris, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Harris. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, John David Liggett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cody Eckhardt and Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Liggett.

Adison Love Leist, a junior at Warren Central Highschool, is the daughter of Mr. Dewayne Leist and Mrs. Rea Ray. She will be escorted by Kylan Austin Landers, son of Mr. Kyle Landers and Ms. Katherine Landers.

Laiken Suzanne Leist, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Leist. She will be escorted by Aiden Ford Dickerson, son of Mr. William Dickerson and Ms. Cealia Dickerson.

Kennedy Lea May, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marty May. She will be escorted by James Chase Hearn, son of Mr. William Hearn and Ms. Lisa Ferguson.

Sawyer Grace McCain, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dusty McCain. She will be escorted by Carson Walker Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Smith.

Madelynn Claire McSherry, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason McSherry. She will be escorted by James Robert Powell, son of Mr. Wally Powell and Mr. and Mrs. Brad Ramsey.

Linley Loviza Miles, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Miles. She will be escorted by John Ellis Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Montgomery.

Grace Kenlee Windham, a junior at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Windham. She will be escorted by Joshua Cade Fairly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Fairly.

Sophomores:

Stella Louise Buckner, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Buckner. She will be escorted by Taylor Jack Zadrozny, son of Mr. and Mrs. CJ Zadrozny.

Ryan Hadley Grey, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Grey. She will be escorted by Damien Monroe Reeves, son of Mr. Perry Reeves and Mrs. Jenny Laird.

Sarah Grace Griggs, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Griggs. She will be escorted by club sweetheart, Mathew Joseph Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Winkler.

Sophie Grace Masterson, a sophomore at Porters’ Chapel Academy, is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs. Calvin Masterson. She will be escorted by Taylor Reece Labarre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Labarre.

Maddie Elizabeth Rice, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Rice. She will be escorted by James Robert McCain, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rob McCain.

Carrie Lynn Wood, a sophomore at St. Aloysius High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Wood. She will be escorted by Eli Daniel Shiers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Shiers.