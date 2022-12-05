Date set for Jester’s Ball at Vicksburg Convention Center Published 10:18 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The City of Vicksburg and the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) present the Second Annual Jester’s Ball, on Feb. 4, 2023.

Guests will be treated to an evening of music, food and plenty of throws and prizes.

The highlight of the evening will be announcing the 2023 Mardi Gras Jester. Jester nominees have been submitted by the Ball committee and an online poll will be created for the public to vote for their favorite Jester beginning Jan. 1.

Jester nominees have been chosen based on their community involvement and their tireless efforts to be champions for Vicksburg.

A limited number of VIP tables, which seat 8, are available for $300 and include a champagne reception before the ball, premium giveaways, beads and preferred table seating. Individual VIP tickets are available for the reception and ball for $40 each. All tickets will include a sampling of heavy hors d’oeuvres and a full night of entertainment featuring the sounds of the Southern Komfort Brass Band.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 after Jan. 6. VIP Tickets will not be available after Jan. 13. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com starting Dec. 10 and the VCC Box office on Dec. 12. Anyone who purchased a table last year, can call or email Erin Southard (601-636-3620/email VCCDirector@vicksburg.org) and reserve their tables before tickets are on public sale.

For more information, please contact the Convention Center box office at 601-630-2929.