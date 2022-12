Mary Jean Dotson Jackson Published 3:37 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Mrs. Mary Jean Dotson Jackson passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 82. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Truth Faith Church in Port Gibson, MS. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.