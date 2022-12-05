Vicksburg Convention Center announces 21st Breakfast with Santa Published 10:01 am Monday, December 5, 2022

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks of Vicksburg are proud to present the 21st Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 from 8 to 10 a.m.

This year’s premiere event features fun for the whole family with activities including a visit and photo with Santa, crafts, door prizes galore, a McDonald’s breakfast and more. In addition, Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg will present Safety Town, where local agencies will be available for children to learn about basic safety practices and where to go when help is needed.

Santa will give away his bag of toys and electronics (a $1,000 value) to the lucky winner of the raffle.

Tickets and space are limited. Breakfast tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or the Vicksburg Convention Center box office.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

This annual event is generously sponsored by numerous community supporters including McDonald’s, Bella LaVita Photography, Batesville Casket, Maynord Landscaping, Reeds Metals, Hometown Medical, Terry Services, Mutual Credit Union, International Paper, Newbreak Communications, Golding Barge Line, Waterview Casino Hotel, Vicksburg Family Dental, Vollar, Vollar & Herring Law Firm, MS Lumber and Supply, Bally’s Vicksburg, Levee Street Marketplace, People’s Drug Store, Jones and Upchurch, Unified Brands, Tina’s Flowers and Gifts, Paul Lynn Construction and Relish Bistro. Numerous community volunteers assist and support in the production of the event.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi improves the well-being of children and families through programs that give comfort, compassion and care. Ronald McDonald House opened its doors on May 1, 1989, and is located on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The house serves as a home-away-from-home for families who have children receiving specialized medical care throughout the Jackson metro-area.

Raffle tickets for Santa’s bag can be purchased in advance at the VCC business office or during the breakfast ($1 per raffle ticket or 6 raffle tickets for $5). Raffle winners must be present to win. For tickets or more information, contact Sue Bagby at 601-630-2929 or email sueb@vicksburg.org.