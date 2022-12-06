PET OF THE WEEK: Arizona, a spry spaniel mix Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Arizona is a special girl currently in the care of a foster home through the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

This spaniel mix came into the shelter emaciated and missing fur, and has come a long way since then. She was previously adopted but was returned. She’s estimated to be a year old and has plenty of puppy-like energy.

Her adoption fee is $85. For more information, call the animal shelter at 601-636-6982.