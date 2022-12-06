PET OF THE WEEK: Arizona, a spry spaniel mix

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Arizona is a special girl currently in the care of a foster home through the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

This spaniel mix came into the shelter emaciated and missing fur, and has come a long way since then. She was previously adopted but was returned. She’s estimated to be a year old and has plenty of puppy-like energy.

Her adoption fee is $85. For more information, call the animal shelter at 601-636-6982.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Engineers hired for problem at Vicksburg wastewater plant

Walterine Langford memorialized with plaque at city of Vicksburg’s HR office

Omega Psi Phi names Flaggs ‘Citizen of the Year’

Vicksburg man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for firearms violations

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Deion Sanders have stayed at Jackson State another year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...