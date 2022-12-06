Porter’s Chapel cruises past Tensas Academy in basketball sweep Published 11:05 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Some big nights from its Big Three propelled Porter’s Chapel Academy to victory.

Lawson Selby had a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Noah Porter scored 18 points and Ty Mack had 14 in PCA’s 68-44 boys’ basketball win over Tensas Academy on Monday.

Selby made three 3-pointers and scored 19 of his points in the first half, when Porter’s Chapel raced out to a 34-17 lead.

Mack had six rebounds and five steals to go along with his points.

PCA made six 3-pointers in the game, and was 30-for-59 (50.8 percent) shooting from the field overall.

Will Mabry led Tensas Academy with 27 points — 17 of them in the second half — and Chip Tucker scored six.

Girls

Porter’s Chapel 68, Tensas Academy 23

Tiara Sims racked up 29 points and eight steals, and Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls’ basketball team had 14 steals and 11 blocks in its rout of Tensas Academy.

Anjel Walton finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals for PCA. Sophie Masterson totaled 14 points and three blocks, while Hannah Henderson had six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

PCA shot 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range, and 27-for-57 (47.4 percent) overall.

Ellie Blanche led Tensas Academy with 12 points.