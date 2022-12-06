Riverwalk Casino Hotel announces inaugural “Season of Giving Donation Event” in Vicksburg Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg started spreading holiday cheer on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17 with turkey donations to various local first responder groups as part of its first Season of Giving Donation Event.

The event will continue for the local community on Thursday, Dec. 8, when Riverwalk makes monetary donations to 13 different charitable organizations. Altogether, Riverwalk will donate more than $72,000 in cash and turkeys this holiday season.

The Season of Giving Donation Event wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Riverwalk’s guests, the casino said in a news release. Throughout the year, guests raised funds for this event by contributing their TITO tickets to the donation box located in the hotel lobby. Additional contributions were made via the Sharing is Caring promotion, where guests made $5 donations in exchange for $10 of BonusPLAY.

“It’s an honor to help support so many worthy organizations throughout our wonderful community during our Season of Giving Donation Event,” said Brock VanWye, Riverwalk’s Director of Marketing. “We’re beyond appreciative of all our guests for their incredible generosity over the past year. Their contributions will go a long way to giving many of those in the greater Vicksburg area a brighter holiday season — and a brighter future.”