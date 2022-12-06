Vicksburg student makes Dean’s List at The Citadel Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Dylan McBride of Vicksburg is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented with a certificate.