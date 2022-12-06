Vicksburg student makes Dean’s List at The Citadel

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Citadel award parade. (Photo Submitted)

Dylan McBride of Vicksburg is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented with a certificate.

